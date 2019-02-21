Tippets: Winter Fundamentals, Tips for Stocked Trout
- “Low and slow” may not be new advice when it comes to winter fishing strategies, but it is still some of the most important things to keep in mind. Read this article outlining five fundamentals of “low and slow” for winter fishing conditions, via Casting Across.
- In this recent article, Kent Klewein details tips for targeting stocked trout. With his great advice you will understand how to tailor your tactics for better success on the water when fishing put and take fisheries.
Tippets: Fishing Dirty Water, Paying it Forward
