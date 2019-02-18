Tippets: Fishing Dirty Water, Paying it Forward
- Fish where the water is “dirty,” advises Chris Hunt. “The line between clean and dirty water is, after all, “structure.” It provides cover from potential predators, but it also delivers food to the bigger body of water in the form of everything from larval insects to worms, leeches and small fish.” Via Hatch Magazine.
- From picking up trash to sharing a good location with a fellow angler, Dan Zazworsky recently wrote a great article about paying it forward on the water. Read more via Postfly Box.
Tippets: Podcast with Yvon Chouinard, Reviving Streamer Patterns
