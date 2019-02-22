Tippets: Bear Minded in the Backcountry, Make Fewer False Casts
- If you fish in bear country, this recent article by Andrew Skurka will help you plan for food storage during summer backcountry trips. “Food is heavy. Don’t carry it for miles while backpacking just to let something else eat it.” Via Outside Online.
- When it comes to false casting less is more, advises Louis Cahill. “The golden rule is, never more than three. By shooting line in both the forward and back cast, it’s completely possible you work out eighty or ninety feet of line in three false casts. Any more is asking for trouble.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
Tippets: Winter Fundamentals, Tips for Stocked Trout
