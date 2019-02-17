Tippets: Podcast with Yvon Chouinard, Reviving Streamer Patterns
- Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia and co-author of the book Simple Fly Fishing, is the guest on a recent episode of The Itinerant Angler podcast. “Listen as he outlines a lifetime of experience in trimming the fat and getting to the core of things. His philosophy, at odds with many aspects of our society, is as enlightening as it is unusual.”
- Given that large streamers are expensive to buy and time intensive to tie, lengthening their usable lifespan should be of interest to any angler. Learn a tip for breathing new life into old streamers in this post from Dan Zazworsky.
Tippets: "The Longest Silence" Re-released, Improve Your Sight Fishing
