Tippets: “The Longest Silence” Re-released, Improve Your Sight Fishing
- Thomas McGuane’s classic book, The Longest Silence, is being reprinted this month, and in this recent article Jonathan Miles reflects on the timelessness of the work. “Twenty years is twenty years, which means thousands of otherwise literate anglers might conceivably be unaware of this masterpiece of fishing literature,” writes Miles, “might now be struggling to express streamside notions and sensations that McGuane articulated better than anyone since Roderick Haig-Brown. It deserves a refreshment of praise.” Via Garden & Gun.
- From vantage point and colors, to teaming up with a friend as a spotter, Devin Olsen outlines great advice for improving your sight fishing game in this article via Gink & Gasoline.
