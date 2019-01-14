Meet Author Bob Romano at Fly Fishing Shows

Bob Romano has written a number of stories for MIDCURRENT, influenced by the more than thirty years he’s owned a camp in the Rangeley Lakes Region of Western Maine. You can meet Bob at The Fly Fishing Show scheduled to take place January 18-20, 2019, in Marlborough Massachusetts, and January 25-27, 2019, in Edison, New Jersey. Bob will be providing a program on this region of the country known for its native brook trout and wild landlocked salmon. His books will be on sale at the bookstore booth.