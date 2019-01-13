The International Game Fish Association has announced Curtis Fleming, host of the award-winning Fly Rod Chronicles program, will provide the keynote address at the 35th Annual IGFA International Auction on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Fly Rod Chronicles Host Curtis Fleming to Keynote 35th Annual IGFA International Auction

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – January 10, 2019 – The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) today announced that Curtis Fleming, host of the award-winning Fly Rod Chronicles, will provide the keynote address at the 35th Annual IGFA International Auction on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“Through his Fly Rod Chronicles, Curtis’ passion for the sport, angling expertise and commitment to conservation reaches millions of viewers every year,” said IGFA President Nehl Horton. “His down-to-earth personality and his focus on family, friendship and fun in the fishing experience provide excellent leadership examples for anyone who heads out on the water with a rod and reel.”

With an annual audience of over 60 million viewers across six national and three regional networks, Fleming hosts North America’s most watched fly-fishing show. A highly accomplished recreational angler, Fleming holds the men’s IGFA World Record for brown trout on two lb. fly tippet with a 17 lb. fish caught on Virginia’s Big Cedar Creek. Fleming was named 2018 American Outdoor Sportsman of the Year by the Legends of the Outdoors National Hall of Fame and was also inducted into the Fly-Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians Hall of Fame last year.

“I am humbled and honored by the opportunity to keynote IGFA’s most important fundraising event of the year,” Fleming said. “I am very excited about the IGFA’s new strategy in its 80th year and welcome the opportunity help build awareness and support for the association’s vision and mission. It’s going to be a really fun evening!”

Fleming will address guests from around the world gathered at the auction to bid on exciting trips, artwork, tackle, jewelry and more to support the IGFA’s work. The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by dinner and a live auction beginning at 7:45 p.m. For details on event tickets, donations and silent and live auction items, please click here.

In addition to a new venue at the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Annual IGFA International Auction will also have a new format this year. Winners of the IGFA’s annual Keech-Herder Light and Heavy Tackle Awards, Chester Wolfe Sportsmanship Award, Conservation Awards, International Representative Awards and the IGFA Great Marlin Race (IGMR) will no longer be recognized at the auction. Instead, these awards will now be presented at a separate IGFA Annual Awards event on Saturday, June 8, 2019, as part of IGFA’s 80th anniversary celebration.

About the IGFA

Founded in 1939, The International Game Fish Association is a nonprofit organization committed to the conservation of game fish and the promotion of responsible, ethical angling practices through science, education, rule making, record keeping and recognition of outstanding accomplishments in the field of angling.

