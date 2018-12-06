Tippets: BHA Public Land Owner Film Fest, Magic of Soft Hackles
- The 2nd Annual Public Land Owner Film Fest will be held at the 8th Annual Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous, May 1-4, 2019, in Boise, Idaho. Anyone can enter and all are encourage to participate. For more information, visit the BHA website.
- From techniques to patterns, Louis Cahill outlines the magic of softhackles in this article. “Soft Hackles catch fish from trout to tarpon,” he writes. “If I could only have one pattern in my box it would likely be a Soft Hackle. Tie some up and watch the magic happen.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
