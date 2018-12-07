Tippets: Tidal Potomac Fly Rodders Host Holiday Beer Tie, Winston Behind the Scenes
- Tidal Potomac Fly Rodders will host an end of year beer tie event featuring an ugly holiday sweater contest, holiday-themed fly tying class and raffles. The event will be held Monday December 10, 2018, from 7-9 p.m. at Whitlow’s on Wilson in Arlington, VA. Visit their website for more information.
- Get a behind the scenes look at the R.L. Winston Rod Company in this photo essay by Ivan Orsic. “While this is a company rich in tradition, when I walked into their current rod building facility, I was struck by how intimate and “small-scale” the entire operation seemed,” he writes. “The term “small-scale” might be construed in a negative light, but it shouldn’t be. It’s impressive to me that a company can produce such high-quality rods and maintain that small business feel.” Via Trouts Fly Fishing.
