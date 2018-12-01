Tippets: Juice Up Your Cast, Sunlight & Shade
- From building speed in your cast to the weight and flex of your fly rod, Domenick Swentosky writes about how to put more “juice” in your fly cast in this article via Troutbitten.
- How sunlight and shade impact trout behavior and feeding is an often overlooked part of reading water. As Dave Jensen demonstrates in this recent Masterclass Monday from Orvis, “your approach must take these conditions into account.”
