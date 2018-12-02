Tippets: Howler Brothers Beginnings, Fighting Big Fish
- In the most recent episode of The Drake Cast, learn about the history of the Howler Brothers Brand. Namely, writes Elliott Adler, “How did a band of fishing and surfing bums living in Virginia create an iconic Texan brand?”
- “Whether you are still a novice or have paid your dues for a few years, it’s important to have a game plan for landing big fish once they are hooked,” writes Brian McGeehan of Montana Angler Fly Fishing. Read more in this article as he outlines strategies and techniques for how to fight big fish. Via Orvis.
