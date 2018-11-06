Tippets: Sight Setting for Bonefish, Reef-Safe Sunscreens
- Greg Vincent of H2O Bonefishing details solid advice for successfully hooking more bonefish through a technique called “sight setting.” “When you are fishing from a boat,” he writes, “you often have to contend with slack between you and the fly. The dreaded bane of all things flats fishing, slack will delay your ability to feel the bonefish take. Therefore, anglers need to develop reactions based on the visual indicators first and rely on feel as a secondary bite indicator.” Via Orvis.
- Being out on the water can be hard on your skin, and chemical sunscreens can have harmful effects on the environment. In this article, Kassondra Cloos reviews reef-safe sunscreens. Via Outside Online.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.