Tippets: Interview with Blane Choclett, Minding Tippet Spools
- Blane Choclett pioneered the Game Changer style of fly design, and has been a major player in the rise of big game fly fishing in the last decade. From his start in fly fishing to how he develops patterns, read an interview with Choclett on the Flymen blog.
- Little things matter, writes Bob Reece, and keeping a tidy tippet spool is often overlooked. In this article, Reece outlines why anglers should care about small details. “Effective fly fishers are built from sound habits. While casting, mending and other learned habits are extremely important; the little things also matter. As you prep for your next on the water adventure, turn your focus to the petite world of tippet spools.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
