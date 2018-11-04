Tippets: Tying Tips for Stacking Flash, Top Flies for November
- David Goodrich outlines tips and techniques for stacking flash in this post via Backcountry Fish Nerd. “My personal suggestion it so tie it on top of sturdy/bulky materials so the fly is not fouling up and not between the shank and the point,” he writes. “It is a process involving stacking the flash and folding it back over itself.”
- Scott Dickson, head guide for Trouts Fly Fishing in Denver, Colorado, shares his top five flies for November fishing conditions. From the Griffiths Gnat to the Miracle Midge, learn more here.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.