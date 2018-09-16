Tippets: Fishing the Kulik River, Tying Hair Wing Dry Flies
- Russ Lumpkin writes about fishing Alaska’s Kulik River in this recent essay in Gray’s Sporting Journal. “Most days during the fishing season, the Kulik supports any number of fly anglers—from one or two to maybe a dozen. And yet people catch fish—all the time. Back home, even the bluegills would grow wise.
- Dry fly patterns often incorporate deer hair, which can prove a difficult material to work with. In this post and short tying video, Bob Reece demonstrates how to tie effective hair wing dry flies with deer or elk hair.
