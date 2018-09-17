Tippets: Fly Fishing The Potomac, Best Waders for Women
- The Potomac River has been called “America’s River,” and in a recent article in Sporting Classics, Beau Beasley writes about both the history of the river as well as the best ways to fish it. “America’s River has a lot to offer today’s angler,” writes Beasley, “from the deep tidal Potomac near Washington D.C. to the area around historic Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. If bass, stripers, catfish, snakeheads and shad don’t get you excited, head up to the great state of Maryland and tangle with a few hard fighting rainbows.”
- New wader designs from Redington, Simms, and Orvis, are designed specifically for women. In this article, Kelly Bastone writes about the best fitting waders you can buy. “Manufacturers are devoting real resources and energy to designing great women’s waders. The result is that female anglers have several models to choose from that each offer a dialed fit and reliable functionality.” Via Outside Online.
