New Fly Fishing Books
- Fear of Fly Fishing: Do Trout Exist? And Other Facts of Reel Life by Jack Ohman is a lighthearted look at one of America’s favorite pastimes from Ohman, a Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist. With over 50 black and white cartoons—newly colorized—Ohman sets his hooks into topics such as: gear, The Compleat Angler, fly selection, and more. Stackpole Books; 2nd edition [paperback] (September 1, 2018).
- A Cast in the Woods: A Story of Fly Fishing, Fracking, and Floods in the Heart of Trout Country by Stephen Sautner is the story of the interconnectedness between angling and the natural world. When the author “bought a streamside cabin and some land in the heart of fly fishing country in the Catskill Mountains, he thought he had finally reached angling nirvana.” Little did he know what historical and present day environmental threats loomed on the horizon. Foreword by Verlyn Klinkenborg. Lyons Press [hardcover] (September 1, 2018).
- Fish On, Fish Off by Stephen Sautner is a collection of nearly 50 personal essays, which explore “what happens when the self-taught, DIY angler sets out to fish the world – and winds up stumbling into every possible pitfall and danger along the way.” Fish On, Fish Off has been called the angling version of Bill Bryson’s A Walk in the Woods. Foreword by Ted Williams. Lyons Press; Reprint edition [paperback] (September 1, 2018).
