Conservation Hawks in partnership with the Outdoor Writers Association of America is holding a media contest to challenge hunters and anglers to focus on effectively communicating climate change. “The Outdoor Media Climate Challenge is designed to incentivize outdoor media members, including writers, videographers, bloggers, photographers, radio & tv personalities, etc. to produce and distribute strong, effective climate-focused media content.” The Outdoor Media Climate Challenge will run to December 1, 2018. Learn more about the contest details via Conservation Hawks.