The Expo Fly Fishing Patagonia will be held October 20-21, 2018 in San Martín de los Andes, North Patagonia in Argentina. The event will feature workshops, film shows, and new product demo sessions.

We would like to invite you to participate to this great event, to show your products or your services to the right people, at the right time in the right place.

The EXPO FLY FISHING PATAGONIA will take place in San Martín de los Andes, North Patagonia in Argentina, a small city located in the middle of some of the best trout fishing waters in southern hemisphere. SMA along with other towns around receives thousands of anglers every season from all over the globe, looking for what we have to offer; the finest dry fly fishing, the unique solitude or the chance to catch the fish of a lifetime.

The town has become a premium fly fishing destination and the community has evolved behind, creating lots of fishing business such as fly shops, outfitters, guides, catering, lodges and many other services.

The EXPO comes to get all this people together, in order to create more opportunities for making our passion and way of living even greater. A whole week end with conferences, meetings, video shows, new products demo sessions and stands. Also several nonprofit organizations will attend and talk, such as fishing clubs, fishing associations and the fishing guide’s chamber.

We hope you will join us.