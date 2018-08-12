The Fly Shop, in partnership with Golden Dorado Cruiser in Argentina and Tarpon Caye Lodge in Belize, as well as the Native Fish Society and Shasta Regional Community Foundation, have come together to create a raffle and donation site to help victims of the Carr Wildfire in northern California.

Read more in the press release below.

Fishing for Relief: Help Raise $50,000 for Carr Fire Victims

By now, many of you have heard of the Carr Fire that tore through Shasta County and outlying communities this past week. The fire has destroyed 1,067 homes, and is threatening another 1,358 buildings. To date the fire has burned 131,896 acres and is 39% contained.

Many of you have reached out to us here at The Fly Shop inquiring what you can do to help, and this includes some of the world-class fly fishing outfitters we work with.

Fishing for Relief: The Fly Shop and two of its partners – Golden Dorado Cruiser in Argentina and Tarpon Caye Lodge in Belize – want to help the fire victims. Working with the Native Fish Society and Shasta Regional Community Foundation, we have set up a donation website for those who would like to contribute to the recovery efforts.

Though we understand you are not donating in order to win a free fishing trip, each of your donations will in fact enter you in a raffle to win a free trip to the Golden Dorado Cruiser, or Tarpon Caye Lodge. Any amount of donation will help, and qualify to win a trip. A $20 donation buys 1 ticket and there is no limit to the amount you can donate. The more you donate, the better your odds of winning a trip.

100% of your donation (excluding online credit card processing fees) will go to Carr Fire recovery efforts. You have The Fly Shop’s word on that!

Click Here to Donate: http://bit.ly/CarrFireRelief

Drawing Date: August 20, 2018

Golden Dorado Cruiser: Golden Dorado Cruiser is a new dorado fishing program in Argentina that utilizes a mobile mothership to keep anglers in prime, fresh water throughout their fishing week. This is an exciting new dorado fishing destination located on the Parana Delta, a 4,600-square mile natural marsh with thousands of lagoons, channels, back-bays and river banks, all perfect habitat for dorado. The lodging is spacious, air-conditioned, and the food off the charts! The guides are dorado-savvy and work hard!

7-nights lodging / 6-days guided fishing (1 guest): Value: $4,500 https://www.goldendoradocruiser.com/

Inclusions: Airport reception, roundtrip ground transfers to mothership, lodging, meals, open bar, guided fishing and fishing license for anglers.

Non Inclusions: Airfares, fishing equipment, flies, and tackle, phone calls, gratuities, and anything not mentioned under the inclusions.

Tarpon Caye Lodge: This saltwater fly fishing camp is custom-tailored for the serious flats fishermen and, more specifically, hardcore permit fisherman. The location is perfect, as you are never more than a short boat ride to the permit flats. With good reason, it is known as the permit capital of the world! Tarpon Cay offers comfortable lodging, delicious Belizian cuisine, and the guides will put in a full day on the flats. It’s as solid a saltwater fishing camp as we have ever encountered and the emphasis is on the fishing – where it should be.

(5-nights lodging / 4-days guided fishing (2 guests):Value $6,050 http://www.tarponcaye.com/

Inclusions: Ground transfers from Placencia to transport boat and return, boat transfer to Tarpon Caye from Placencia and return, meals, beverages (sodas, juices, bottled water and local rum), accommodations, daily housekeeping, guided fishing, complimentary use of snorkel gear and kayaks, Wi-Fi internet, and lodge taxes.

Non Inclusions: International airfare, local airfare to and from Placencia, beer, top shelf liquor, fishing tackle, fishing license ($30US per angler, per week), tips to guide and staff, and Belizean Departure Tax.

Thank you all for your concern and the empathy you have shown our community during these difficult times – it truly shows that the fly fishing community is a strong and caring fraternity of like-minded people.

Click Here to Donate: http://bit.ly/CarrFireRelief

To get the latest news on the Carr Fire please take a look at the following websites:

http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents https://krcrtv.com/news/local

Thank you…

The Fly Shop®, located in Redding, California has been in business for 40 years and is one of the largest and most successful independent brick and mortar fly fishing companies in the world. In addition to publishing a 170 page full color catalog mailed to more than 200,000 fly fishers annually, it operates a full international travel department that services in excess of 2,000 fly fishers a year, a local Northern California guide service, fly fishing schools, as well as kids and family fly fishing camps.