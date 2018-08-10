The new feature-length documentary film, “Live the Stream: The Story of Joe Humphreys,” will premiere at national film festivals this fall, including Breckenridge Film Festival and Chagrin Documentary Film Festival.

Read more in the press release below.

Fly Fishing Documentary, “Live The Stream: The Story of Joe Humphreys” to Premiere at National Film Festivals this Fall.

WASHINGTON DC, August 7, 2018 – Nomadic Studio’s upcoming feature-length documentary film, Live The Stream: The Story of Joe Humphreys, will premiere at national festivals this fall – currently including Breckenridge Film Festival in Breckenridge, CO (Sept 20-24) and Chagrin Documentary Film Festival in Chagrin Falls, OH (Oct 3-7). Live The Stream is a beautiful biography about Pennsylvania’s 86-year-old legendary fly fisherman, Joe Humphreys: a man who was born to teach, lives to fly fish, and strives to pass on a respect for our local waters. As quoted by Orvis Fly Fishing, it’s “one of the most anticipated fly fishing documentaries of the year.”

Starring Joe Humphreys, featuring Johanna Humphreys, Dolores Humphreys-Barnes, and Dennis Shannon III, and with original music by Erik White and other popular artists like Wilderado, Gregory Alan Isakov, Novo Amor, and Volcano Choir, Live The Stream follows the charming teacher, author, mentor, athlete and environmental activist for one year both on and off the water as Joe shares the sport he loves with others. From teaching youth to helping Veterans, going after personal records, and spearheading a conservation dream – this intimate portrayal is a tribute to the power of positive influence, the richness of family and friendships, and Joe’s invitation to everyone to step into his fountains of youth, his streams.

Live The Stream is a film by Lucas and Meigan Bell, the husband-and-wife team who own and operate DC-based Nomadic Studio. Both born in Pittsburgh, PA, and Lucas a Penn State University alumni, their first feature film authentically captures the beauty of Central, PA with stunning cinematography.

“It’s an honor to be the first feature-length biographical documentary about a fly fishing legend, that we’re aware of, accepted into national film festivals, “ said Lucas.

“It seems uniquely fitting that, for a man who has spent his entire lifetime studying trout and doing whatever it takes to get fly rods into the hands of anyone who wants to learn, Joe’s teachings, techniques, environmental advocacy and life philosophies will reach an extensive audience. This is exciting not only for Joe, his family, and the LTS team, but for the entire sport of fly fishing,” said Meigan.

To view the trailer and stay updated on screening times and schedules, please Like LTS on Facebook: www.facebook.com/livethestreamfilm.

For more information on Nomadic Studio and Live The Stream please visit http://www.livethestreamfilm.com/

