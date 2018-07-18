- Native trout and beer both require good water. It was recently announced that Odell Brewing Co. will team up with Trout Unlimited on a plan for “the largest greenback reintroduction in state history.” Odell has made a beer to commemorate the event: the Cold Water 1. Read more via The Coloradoan.
- Eric Eikenberg, CEO of The Everglades Foundation, is the guest on a recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast. Eikenbert talks with Tom Rosenbauer on the Now or Neverglades conservation effort to save the everglades ecosystem. “It’s an update on where we are for a solution to the issue, and you’ll be happy to know we are guardedly optimistic about the future.”
Tippets: Odell Brewing Partners to Save Native Trout, Now or Neverglades Project Update
