IFTD Show New Fly Fishing Product Showcase Winners Announced

IFTD 2018 New Product Showcase Awards
Men’s – Wading Boots
Patagonia, Foot Tractor Wading Boots (Best of Show)
Accessories – Under $100
Fishpond, Westbank Wader Belt
Accessories – Over $100
Riversmith, River Quiver
Gift Items – Under $100
DeYoung Studio, Wine Glass & Coaster Set
Youth Product – Gear/Apparel
Simms Fishing Products, Kid’s Tributary Wader
Entertainment/Education
Anglers Book Supply, DOWN BY THE RIVER
Fly Box/Storage System – Gear
Tacky Fly Fishing, Flydrophobic SD Fly Box
Fly Hooks – Gear
Umpqua Feather Merchants, Specialty, S415 BN5X Hooks
Fly Tying Vices and Tying Tools – Gear
Umpqua Feather Merchants, TMC Ceramic Bobbin Fine
Fly Tying Materials
Gear, Cascade Crest Tools, Mangums “Mini “Dragon Tai
Eco Friendly – Gear
Fishpond, Thunderhead Chest Pack
Luggage (Bags, Backpacks) – Gear
Fishpond, Thunderhead Roll Top
Chest-Pack/Vest – Gear
Fishpond, Switchpack Belt System
Boat/Personal WaterCraft – Gear
East Cape Skiffs, SKANU
Fly Line – Freshwater
RIO, InTouch Big Nasty 4D
Fly Line – Saltwater
RIO, DirectCore Bonefish Line
Leader/Tippet – Gear
RIO, Trout Leader Selection
Fly Pattern – Freshwater
Fulling Mill LLC, Mousey McMouseface
Fly Pattern – Saltwater
Umpqua Feather Merchants, Aphlexo Crab, Gerbec’s
Fly Rod – Freshwater
R.L. Winston Rod Company/Bauer Fly Reels, Winston PURE fly rods
Fly Rod – Saltwater
Thomas and Thomas, Zone 9′ 9wt, 4pc
Fly Rod – 2 Handed/Spey
Temple Fork Outfitters, Axiom II Switch
Reel – Freshwater
Abel Reels, Abel TR Reel
Reel – Saltwater
Ross Reels, Ross Evolution LTX Reel
Men’s – Waders
Simms Fishing Products, G3 Guide™ Wader River Cam
Men’s – Outerwear
Howler Brothers, Aguacero Rain Jacket
Men’s –General Apparel
Simms Fishing Products, TriComp Cool
Men’s – Wading Boots
Simms Fishing Products, Flyweight Boot
Women’s – Waders
Simms Fishing Products, Women’s Freestone® Wader
Women’s – Outerwear
Patagonia, Women’s Minimalist Jacket
Women’s – General Apparel
Patagonia, Women’s Tropic Comfort Hoody