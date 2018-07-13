IFTD Show New Fly Fishing Product Showcase Winners Announced

Posted on July 13, 2018 by Marshall Cutchin

IFTD 2018 New Product Showcase Awards

Men’s – Wading Boots
Patagonia, Foot Tractor Wading Boots (Best of Show)

Accessories – Under $100
Fishpond, Westbank Wader Belt

Accessories – Over $100
Riversmith, River Quiver

Gift Items – Under $100
DeYoung Studio, Wine Glass & Coaster Set

Youth Product – Gear/Apparel
Simms Fishing Products, Kid’s Tributary Wader

Entertainment/Education
Anglers Book Supply, DOWN BY THE RIVER

Fly Box/Storage System – Gear
Tacky Fly Fishing, Flydrophobic SD Fly Box

Fly Hooks – Gear
Umpqua Feather Merchants, Specialty, S415 BN5X Hooks

Fly Tying Vices and Tying Tools – Gear
Umpqua Feather Merchants, TMC Ceramic Bobbin Fine

Fly Tying Materials
Gear, Cascade Crest Tools, Mangums “Mini “Dragon Tai

Eco Friendly – Gear
Fishpond, Thunderhead Chest Pack

Luggage (Bags, Backpacks) – Gear
Fishpond, Thunderhead Roll Top

Chest-Pack/Vest – Gear
Fishpond, Switchpack Belt System

Boat/Personal WaterCraft – Gear
East Cape Skiffs, SKANU

Fly Line – Freshwater
RIO, InTouch Big Nasty 4D

Fly Line – Saltwater
RIO, DirectCore Bonefish Line

Leader/Tippet – Gear
RIO, Trout Leader Selection

Fly Pattern – Freshwater
Fulling Mill LLC, Mousey McMouseface

Fly Pattern – Saltwater
Umpqua Feather Merchants, Aphlexo Crab, Gerbec’s

Fly Rod – Freshwater
R.L. Winston Rod Company/Bauer Fly Reels, Winston PURE fly rods

Fly Rod – Saltwater
Thomas and Thomas, Zone 9′ 9wt, 4pc

Fly Rod – 2 Handed/Spey
Temple Fork Outfitters, Axiom II Switch

Reel – Freshwater
Abel Reels, Abel TR Reel

Reel – Saltwater
Ross Reels, Ross Evolution LTX Reel

Men’s – Waders
Simms Fishing Products, G3 Guide™ Wader River Cam

Men’s – Outerwear
Howler Brothers, Aguacero Rain Jacket

Men’s –General Apparel
Simms Fishing Products, TriComp Cool

Men’s – Wading Boots
Simms Fishing Products, Flyweight Boot

Women’s – Waders
Simms Fishing Products, Women’s Freestone® Wader

Women’s – Outerwear
Patagonia, Women’s Minimalist Jacket

Women’s – General Apparel
Patagonia, Women’s Tropic Comfort Hoody

This entry was posted in Gear. Bookmark the permalink.