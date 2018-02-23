The American Fly Fishing Trade Association has announced two new industry awards: the Jim Range Conservation Leadership Award and the AFFTA Industry Leadership Award.

Read more in the press release below.

AFFTA is Seeking Nominations For Two New High-Profile Awards

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association’s board of directors has formalized and approved the creation of two industry awards: the Jim Range Conservation Leadership Award and the AFFTA Industry Leadership Award. AFFTA is are asking for your help in identifying people who should be considered for these awards.

The Jim Range Conservation Leadership Award could not be more appropriately named. This award is given in recognition of exemplary efforts demonstrating a commitment to AFFTA’s policy protocol: Access to healthy habitat creates recreational opportunity that leads to economic activity.

The AFFTA Industry Leadership Award will be given in recognition of exemplary efforts to further AFFTA’s mission to promote the sustained growth of the fly-fishing industry.

Please send your recommendations and an explanation on why the person deserves the award to Government Affairs and Alliances Committee chair, Tom Sadler at tsadler@middlerivergroup.com by March 16, 2018.

AFFTA’s Government Affairs and Alliances Committee will review the nominations and make recommendations to the board. The board will consider those recommendations and vote on the recipients and the winners will be announced at IFTD this summer.