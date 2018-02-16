Tippets: Catch & Release Techniques, Fly Fishing from SUPs

Posted on February 16, 2018 by Erin Block
  • “Catch and release is more than just an angling fad,” writes Charlie Robinton, “it’s a proven conservation technique that can improve the quality of a sport fishery and, when practiced correctly, ensure there are enough fish for everyone.” Read more about practicing catch and release techniques with care via PartSelect.
  • In a recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast, Tom Rosenbauer talks with Damon Newpher of Adventure Bound on the Fly, a guide service specializing in fly fishing from all sorts of watercraft, including stand-up paddleboards. “He advises us on why you would want one, what to look for, how to accessorize one, and how to navigate moving water.”
This entry was posted in Tippets. Bookmark the permalink.