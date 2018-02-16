Tippets: Catch & Release Techniques, Fly Fishing from SUPs
- “Catch and release is more than just an angling fad,” writes Charlie Robinton, “it’s a proven conservation technique that can improve the quality of a sport fishery and, when practiced correctly, ensure there are enough fish for everyone.” Read more about practicing catch and release techniques with care via PartSelect.
- In a recent episode of the Orvis Fly Fishing Podcast, Tom Rosenbauer talks with Damon Newpher of Adventure Bound on the Fly, a guide service specializing in fly fishing from all sorts of watercraft, including stand-up paddleboards. “He advises us on why you would want one, what to look for, how to accessorize one, and how to navigate moving water.”
