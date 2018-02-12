Tippets: Fixing Tailing Loops, Who Owns a River?
- In this video from the Game Angling Instructors’ Association, Lindsay Moore demonstrates a common casting fault: tailing loops. Learn more here about how to identify this common casting mistake as well as techniques for improving your cast.
- A federal lawsuit poses angler against landowner in deciding who owns the bottom of waterways. Angler Roger Hill has brought the lawsuit against Mark Warsewa, who owns land around the Arkansas River. Jason Blevins reports on the cast in The Denver Post: “If Hill wins, the Arkansas River could be open for wade fishing through private land, and the standard could apply to just about every Colorado waterway.”
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.