Fly Fishing At Its Best
Skip to content
Home
News
Subscribe Free!
Daily News
Travel
Find a Trip!
Freshwater Trips
Saltwater Trips
Store
eBooks
Fishing Art
“Morning Hatch” Coffee
DVDs
Print Books
Videos
Art
New! Mobile-Friendly Art
Photography
Gear
Experts
Techniques
Books
Flies
Knots
Podcasts
More
Conservation
People
History
Science
Advertising
Contact Us
About Us
Search MidCurrent
Search for:
Popular Threads
Ad Zone – Med Rect News
AZ -SR News
AZ – WSR News
AZ – 3:1 News
AZ – 3:1 News (2)
AZ – WSL News
←
Tippets: Catch & Release in Cold Weather, Fly Aesthetics
Video Hatch: “River Krušnica”
Posted on
January 29, 2018
by
Erin Block
This film from
Luka Šimunjak
features the stunning landscape and fishery of Bosnia’s Krušnica River.
This entry was posted in
Travel
,
Videos
. Bookmark the
permalink
.
AZ – Banner – Posts
MidCurrent
Copyright © 2003 – 2018 MidCurrent LLC, All Rights Reserved
About Us
Advertising
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Newsletter
Contact Us