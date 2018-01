For better or worse guiding and drinking go hand in hand. In this essay, Callan Wink writes about the guiding life and all the pitfalls therein. “Eventually, after their trip, all the clients go home, back to their lives in places that aren’t quaint little drinking towns. We, however, remain. Booze-soaked Peter Pans—the perennial inhabitants of an endless vacation in Neverland.” Via Anglers Journal.