Tippets: Winter Fishing Safety, DeGala’s Ethical Egg
- Winter fishing conditions clear out the crowds of anglers, but also bring unique threats. Todd Tanner writes about fishing when there are ice sheets on the water and a dangerous situation he survived in this article via Hatch Magazine.
- While there are some valid ethical questions surrounding egg patterns, it is not in the patterns themselves but in how they are used. “I don’t fish to spawning fish and won’t fish over redds,” writes Herman DeGala. “I do, however, fish behind redds, where fish are looking for an easy meal, or to fish in other parts of the river during spawning season.” Learn how to tie DeGala’s pattern, the Ethical Egg, in this short video.
