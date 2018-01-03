Tippets: Alaska Water Wars, BTT at Twenty Years

Posted on January 3, 2018 by Erin Block
  • The stories of Alaska Native people and their navigation of the benefits and risks posed by natural resource development projects are highlighted in a new multimedia project, “Alaska Water Wars.” “While the exploration and development of natural resources bring much-needed jobs and money to rural Alaska, Native communities have growing concerns about the impacts to drinking water, fish, wildlife, and their traditional ways of life.
  • In this recent video, The Bonefish and Tarpon Trust looks back at the last 20 years of science-based conservation of bonefish, tarpon and permit. BTT is “is proud to be called, in the words of Forbes’ Monte Burke, “the little conservation engine that could.””
