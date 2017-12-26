Video Hatch: “The Path of the Jaguar”

Posted on December 26, 2017 by Erin Block

After the 2016 ceasefire accord signed by the FARC with the President of Columbia, the remote jungle waters were opened to exploration by anglers, but also illegal mining, hunting, commercial fishing and logging. This video tells the story of those who want to protect “one of the world’s richest and most diverse ecosystems.” Via The Peacock Bass Film.

This entry was posted in Travel, Videos. Bookmark the permalink.