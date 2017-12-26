After the 2016 ceasefire accord signed by the FARC with the President of Columbia, the remote jungle waters were opened to exploration by anglers, but also illegal mining, hunting, commercial fishing and logging. This video tells the story of those who want to protect “one of the world’s richest and most diverse ecosystems.” Via The Peacock Bass Film.
Video Hatch: “The Path of the Jaguar”
After the 2016 ceasefire accord signed by the FARC with the President of Columbia, the remote jungle waters were opened to exploration by anglers, but also illegal mining, hunting, commercial fishing and logging. This video tells the story of those who want to protect “one of the world’s richest and most diverse ecosystems.” Via The Peacock Bass Film.