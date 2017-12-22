Tippets: Book List for Anglers, Inrigo Waterproof Backpack
- From field guides and shark species to Back Seat with Fish, a memoir by Henry Hughes, Matt Miller writes about his top book picks for “fish nerds” this holiday season. Via The Nature Conservancy, Cool Green Science.
- A new backpack called “Inrigo” is specifically designed to fully protect cameras and gear from the elements. Made of waterproof materials and an airtight zipper, the Inrigo also boasts a bluetooth humidity monitor that “alerts the owner if moisture is detected and also sends a message via smartphone if the owner walks too far from the backpack.” Check out more features of this backpack via the Kickstarter campaign.
