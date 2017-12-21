New Fly Fishing Books
- Fly Fishing the Greater Yellowstone Backcountry by Bruce Staples is a must-have guidebook for fishing opportunities in the Greater Yellowstone Area. “ In addition to full color photographs of the destinations, the author includes essential information for each stream or lake, including maps and written directions, flies, gear, and timing.” Stackpole Books [Paperback] (December 1, 2017).
- Hidden in Plain View: Recognizing the Obvious-Exploiting the Obscure in Fly Fishing by Duane Redford is a great read for any angler wishing to improve their success on the water. “This book is a comfortable read that takes you with the author as he describes the techniques and applications derived from statistical information and observation, for successful fly fishing on any river.” Koehler Books [Paperback] (November 20, 2017).
