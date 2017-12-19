Flymen Fishing Company has announced the release of a new short film, Back Bay, featuring Lefty Kreh and Walt Cary.

Read more in the press release below.

Flymen Fishing Co. Announces Back Bay Short Film, Releases Trailer.

BREVARD, N.C. – December 19, 2017.

Back Bay, featuring Lefty Kreh and Walt Cary, is a Flymen short film recounting the tragic loss of a legendary fishery in Virginia and its stunning comeback.

Back Bay will premiere January 13, 2018 at an official showing at the Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival (VFFWF) After-Party and will be released online.