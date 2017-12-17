Tippets: Cold Weather Safety, Handling Impacts on Bass
- Cold-weather fishing brings some benefits, one of which is fewer anglers on the water. But it also brings dangers from the elements as well. In this article, Vince Puzick of Angler’s Covey details prevention and treatment of hypothermia for anglers who head out on the water during winter months.
- This article on Wired2Fish details results of a study on the physical impacts of various fish-handling methods. From lipping bass to using fish grips or hanging scales, read more from Walker Smith on “What Happens When You Hold a Bass?”
