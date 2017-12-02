Tippets: Fishing Like a Heron, On Killing Trout
- At one time or another most anglers have watched birds make off with catches while they are striking out. In this recent instructional video from Dave Jensen, learn how to stalk and ambush trout like a heron and up your success on the water.
- Killing trout for food is not easy, writes Tom Hazelton, and it holds a troubling contradiction for catch and release fly anglers. “There is perhaps no more delusional angler on the water than the one who catches and releases a hundred trout in a weekend, admonishes a worm-dunker for keeping five, and then pats himself on the back for being a good conservationist.” Via Hatch Magazine.
