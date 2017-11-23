Happy Thanksgiving from MidCurrent

Posted on November 23, 2017 by Marshall Cutchin

Humility, wonder, optimism, friendship.  Those are just a few of the things we think of when we recognize what fly fishing has given us during this season of thanks-giving.

The staff of MidCurrent hopes your holiday season begins with good company, great conversation, and fine fishing.

