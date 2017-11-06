Abel, in partnership with the Johnny Cash estate, has announced the release of a Johnny Cash Limited Edition Fly Reel. “We’ve really outdone ourselves with this design, and we couldn’t be happier to be associated with one of our personal favorites in Johnny Cash,” says Abel Director of Sales, Jeff Patterson.

Abel Automatics Releases Johnny Cash Limited Edition Fly Reel

MONTROSE, Colorado – Abel Automatics, Inc., in partnership with the Johnny Cash estate, has announced today the release of the Johnny Cash Limited Edition Fly Reel.

Johnny Cash, one of America’s most beloved artists, becomes part of Abel’s legendary hand painted, hand anodized graphic designs. The development project was part of a significant collaboration between Abel’s design team and the Johnny Cash family, bringing the first HD finishes to the market in a limited edition production run. The reel is available immediately, according to Abel Director of Sales, Jeff Patterson.

Every detail has been scrutinized, from Johnny Cash’s favorite Martin® D-35 guitar silhouette to the black/satin black sunburst, Abel even developed a new proprietary metallurgical process called HD to achieve different textures and color hues of black for this product. These limited edition fly reels are available in the Super Series model in two sizes, 5|6 and 7|8. Each reel is individually serialized 1 through 250.

“We’ve really outdone ourselves with this design, and we couldn’t be happier to be associated with one of our personal favorites in Johnny Cash. We can’t wait to share this reel with his loyal fans,” said Patterson. The design is one that has particular meaning to the Cash family. “My father and I spent years of my young life fishing together around the world. He taught me to fly fish, and I know he would be excited to associate his name with such a high quality product as Abel Reels,” said John Carter Cash.

The Thread Shop is the innovative merchandising company of Sony Music Entertainment – one of the world’s largest record companies, and helped to make this partnership happen. “We look to partner our amazing and iconic artists with the best brands; Johnny Cash and Abel is a perfect example of this” said Howard Lau, SVP and Head of The Thread Shop. “These guys just knocked it out of the park. We love their approach, their quality, and their commitment to USA manufacturing.”

Abel Reels are noted for their precision machining and bullet-proof anodized finish, often completed with a fish graphic representation or image. “Abel’s are the go-to reel for all types of anglers, from casual vacation anglers to serious big game fly-fishers and even collectors,” said Patterson. “We can’t think of a better way to mark the beginning of the our 30th year than by offering a limited edition custom designed reel that celebrates the rich American heritage of both Abel Reels and one of America’s most esteemed artists in Johnny Cash,” said Patterson

The Johnny Cash Limited Edition fly reels are available through Abel’s premier network of authorized dealers or at abelreels.com.

