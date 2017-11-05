Tippets: Interview with Oliver White, Nymphing Techniques
- Guide and lodge-owner Oliver White sits down for an interview with Zach Matthews in American Angler, covering everything from his world travels to conservation work with Project Guyana and Indifly. “When local anglers see the economic impact,” says White, “they tend to become conservationists—and that’s a wonderful thing.” Read the conversation here.
- One of the most important things when fishing a nymph rig is to “lead the nymph through one single current seam.” From the cast to the drift, Domenick Swentosky outlines techniques for a great nymphing drift in this recent article.
