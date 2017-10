Tippets: Saving Golden Mahseers, Sunscreen and Coral Reefs, Zinke Proposes Shrinking National Monuments

For fly anglers, the golden mahseer is a legendary and exotic fish. The species faces threats from multiple fronts, from pollution and overfishing to shrinking migratory range, and is now considered endangered. In the Royal Manas National Park, “a new catch-and-release ecotourism site established by WWF and the government of Bhutan promises to benefit the iconic fish, as well as tigers, by creating livelihood opportunities for people in the region.” Read “ Can responsible fly fishing save tigers in the Himalayas ?” Via WWF.