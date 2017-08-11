A Passion for Permit from Wild River Press

Wild River Press has announced the publication of a new book in the “Masters on the Fly” series, A Passion for Permit by Jonathan Olch. A Passion for Permit “takes you inside the tackle rooms and aboard the skiffs of many legends of the sport.”

A Passion for Permit is the most complete book on the subject ever published.

Permit won’t take a fly—that was tackle-shop talk not long ago. Now we know better. And one man really knows better. Jonathan Olch has spent decades passionately chasing permit. He has figured out what makes the elusive species tick and how to catch them. And for a fraction of the cost of a single day of guided fishing, you can learn from the vast experience of this world-class angler.

A Passion for Permit by Jonathan Olch is the latest in the “Masters on the Fly” series published by Tom Pero’s Wild River Press. Olch’s impressive two-volume book runs more than 1,100 pages.

Share in the collective knowledge of more than 20 global permit angling experts. Learn about the fascinating world of the permit—the most sought-after prize of the flats—and eight of its closely related cousin-species you may have never heard about before. Learn about the finicky nuances of the permit through its anatomy, biology, food sources and preferred habitats—highlighted by superb imagery. Indulge in the strategies, techniques, fully illustrated essential casting tips, closeup color photos of 100-plus fly patterns, detailed tying instructions for new innovative flies, and anecdotes of the author and his expert guests as you are escorted around the world’s global tropics in pursuit of permit.

In the tradition of Andy Mill’s famous A Passion for Tarpon and many other Wild River Press sporting titles, the author takes you inside the tackle rooms and aboard the skiffs of many legends of the sport. Sit in on compelling and colorful conversations you simply won’t find anywhere else with:

▪ Aaron Adams

▪ Bob Branham

▪ Dustin Huff

▪ Steve Huff

▪ Nathaniel Linville

▪ Chris McCreedy

▪ Winston Moore

▪ Peter Morse

▪ Lincoln Westby

A Passion for Permit is by far the most thoroughly researched and thoughtfully written book ever published on the subject. Even if success with permit is a goal still on your angling horizon, the tips and tactics you will learn within these informative pages about saltwater fishing will immediately make you a better bonefish and tarpon angler. This full and complete book is nothing less than a master class in flats fishing.

WHAT ANDY MILL THINKS OF THIS NEW BOOK

“Jon Olch has traveled the fly-fishing world for nearly four decades, devoting his hundreds of trips almost exclusively to permit. Personally, between you and me, I have a hunch this is evidence he should be sent to a padded room and administered drugs! But in his obsessive pursuit of permit, Olch has succeeded in capturing what it takes to consistently catch permit, along the way polishing all the gazillion little pieces that add up to becoming a world-class angler. Now his incredibly hard-won knowledge is all yours. Congratulations, Jon—this is a masterpiece.”

~From the Introduction by Andy Mill, Olympic Skier and award-winning author of A Passion for Tarpon

MEET THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Olch has been fascinated with fishing the saltwater flats for nearly 40 years. His obsession with unlocking the secrets of successfully catching permit drew him like a magnet to the Florida Keys, Belize, the Bahamas, Mexico, Honduras, the Seychelles, Kenya, Venezuela, Turks and Caicos, Bermuda, a spate of Windward and Leeward Islands, Cuba, Australia and elsewhere in search of Atlantic and Indo-Pacific permit. During the 1980s and 1990s, Olch wrote revealing articles about what he was learning about catching permit for various fly-fishing publications. For vast chunks of the past decade, Jonathan has obsessively chased permit with a fly rod and camera while based aboard his personal catamaran in Belize, Honduras and Florida. Olch is an innovative fly tier. He generously shares his techniques for constructing his exquisite and effective crab patterns in a highly detailed chapter that alone is worth the price of admission—and may send some secretive guides over the edge!

Contact Wild River Press: 425-486-3638 or tom@wildriverpress.com

A Passion for Permit by Jonathan Olch

Introduction by Andy Mill

Hardcover with jackets

1,120 pages in two volumes

More than 1,000 color photographs, maps and diagrams

ISBN 9780989523646

$95 per volume/$150 set