How to Tie a Cream Variant

Tim Flagler demonstrates the steps for tying a Cream Variant in this week’s featured tying video. Says Flagler, “It’s important to get the geometry right with this fly, so it rests correctly on the water’s surface and can be skittered along without sinking. If you can set it down and have the tip of the tail, the bottom of the hook and the tips of the hackle all in the same plane, you’ve pretty much nailed it.”