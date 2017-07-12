The New Foundation Fly Rod Family from Sage

The new Foundation fly rod series from Sage are fast-action rods built for diverse fishing conditions. Foundation rods are available from 4 through 8-weight and retail for $325.

Read more in the press release below.

The New FOUNDATION Fly Rod Family – Sage Performance at $325

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. (June 29, 2017) – Sage takes great pride in handcrafting rods on Bainbridge Island, USA. Each one is touched by 27 pairs of hands on its path from proprietary graphite strands to the finest performance fly rods on the market. The new FOUNDATION family is no different.

Capitalizing on performance aspects of Graphite IIIe Technology, the FOUNDATION rod family is fast action built for multi-application. From dry fly fishing a hatch at dawn to nymphing through a hot summer afternoon, this rod covers it all. The FOUNDATION delivers signature Sage feel with stellar components such as ceramic stripper guides, hard chrome snake guides and tip-top, black anodized aluminum up-locking reel seat, and a snub nose cork handle with fighting butt on saltwater weights.

These rods range from 4 through 8-weight and retail for $325. The FOUNDATION is also sold as an Outfit in each model and is paired with Sage’s 2200 series reel and RIO Gold fly line for $525. All models have a lifetime warranty and come with a nylon rod tube or rod and reel case for the outfits.

Find these rods at EFTTEX (European Fishing Tackle Trade Association) show at booth CP 11 or at IFTD (International Fly Tackle Dealers) show at booth 4865.

About Sage:

Founded in 1980, Sage was created with one idea in mind—to build the world’s finest performance fly rods. From the start, Sage has maintained that singular focus on delivering the finest performance fly fishing rods, reels, and equipment to the avid angler. We are a company of passionate anglers and craftsmen, continually seeking performance advantages through new materials, designs, and engagement with the fly fishing community. We fly fish. You can feel our passion for fly fishing in everything we do. For more information, please visit www.sageflyfish.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.