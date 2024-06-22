Early Season Pike Tips

Pike are a fun fish to catch on the fly – so I’ve been told. I’ve been skunked every time I’ve chased these fish, but I know enough anglers who absolutely love catching them (and I’ll be honest, it looks like a blast).

According to Chris Hunt’s recent story in Hatch Magazine, the earlier in the season you chase pike, the better luck you’ll have. Hunt’s story discusses the fly fishing for pike in Canada, but I reckon the lessons he learned there are applicable to pike fishing just about anywhere. Fishing earlier in the year, and going deeper, are two of the tips Hunt shares.

If you’re interested in getting into some pike on the fly, then you should probably read the story, which you can do here.