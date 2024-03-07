Story: The Forgotten Hatch

In this recent story from The River Reporter, Tony Bonvasit talks about a hatch that he thinks most anglers have forgotten. Back East, the Hendrickson hatches get a lot of attention, but in Bonavist’s opinion, many anglers overlook the Quill Gordons (which refers to the actual fly pattern, not the fly itself).

It’s a fun story, and a reminder that we need to pay attention to all the hatches going on, if we want to really have success on the water.

