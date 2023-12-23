What Hand Should Turn The Reel?

In his most recent post over at Troutbitten, Dom Swentosky makes an interesting point about using the correct hand to retrieve line on your fly reel. Some anglers will cast with their dominant arm, hook a trout, then switch the rod to their non-casting arm so they can reel with their dominant hand. To Dom, that process isn’t as efficient as it could be, and he makes a compelling case for using your weak hand to do all the reel work.

You can find all of his thoughts on this topic here.