Skwala Donating 20 Percent to Save Wild Trout

Skwala Fishing is a newer brand, but they’ve already established themselves as a reputable player in the technical apparel industry. Now, Skwala is in a position to give back to the sport, and is doing so by donating 20 percent of all sales from SkwalaFishing.com on December 14, 2023, to Save Wild Trout.

“We have enjoyed an incredible history so far and we all feel blessed,” said Kevin Sloan, Skwala’s CEO and Founder. “Now it’s time to help out our beleaguered fisheries through a partnership with Save Wild Trout.”

Save Wild Trout is the group formed by anglers, lodge owners, and citizens to help address the serious problems facing trout in the Big Hole River, and elsewhere in Montana. The Ruby, Jefferson, and portions of the Beaverhead Rivers have all seen declines in trout populations, and no one is entirely sure what’s causing the problems. Save Wild Trout began as a way to combine resources from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) and independent conservation groups (as well as private citizens) to react quickly to help save these important fisheries. The entire Jefferson River Basin is incredibly important to Montana’s tourism economy, and the Big Hole is home to one of the state’s only remaining native Arctic grayling populations.

“The holidays are usually about celebrating what we are all thankful for. At Save Wild Trout we are thankful that anglers and outdoor enthusiasts are banding together to fight for what makes our fisheries so precious,” says Wade Fellin, Director at Save Wild Trout. “We hope anglers can help support our cause to protect these amazing wild trout.”

You can learn more at SkwalaFishing.com, and remember, 20 percent of each purchase will support Save Wild Trout.