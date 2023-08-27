Alpine Trout 101

Few things are as relaxing – or enjoyable – as fly fishing in the high country. It’s such a unique setting for fly fishing, and it’s something not every angler gets to experience. While this year’s high country season is winding down, there’s still time to get up there and chase some trout. This is where Joshua Bergan’s recent story in Fly Fisherman Magazine comes into play. He goes through a great bit of information that should help you get out there and find those alpine trout.

You can read the story here.