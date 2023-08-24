Pike Fishing 101

I’ve gone pike fishing a few times in my life, but I never had much success. I’ve caught more tiger muskie (pike/musky hybrids) than I have pike. I caught those tiger muskie on a fly, but fished off my spinning rod (a long story).

Anyways – pike fishing is always something I’ve wanted to do, but haven’t dedicated the time to exploring it. That’s why this story in Field & Stream caught my eye, and I reckon there are other anglers who feel the same way. Joe Cermele and Will Ryan dish on all the tips you need to know if you’re looking to start chasing pike. You can read the story here.