RIO Launches 3 New Lines

RIO has announced the launch of three new fly lines for this spring. The Elite Smallmouth Bass, Elite Salmon/Steelhead, and Premier Bank Robber lines are available now.

Of particular note is the Bank Robber line. Per a press release from RIO, “The Bank Robber’s expertly tuned, fine front taper enables precise, accurate casts while a rear-loaded head easily carries the bushiest salmonfly patterns. A long back taper allows for easy mending and an extended drag free drift. A unique bright green section located towards the rear of the head identifies the ideal lengths for loading the road. Finally, the Bank Robber is made with a harder SlickCast coating than our standard trout lines, making it easy to shoot even on the muggiest summer days.”

A full review of the Bank Robber line will be up here at MidCurrent in the coming weeks.